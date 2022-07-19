Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $709.12 and a 200 day moving average of $862.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.