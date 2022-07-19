Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 583,107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 50.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $352.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

