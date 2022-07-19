Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.95 and its 200 day moving average is $216.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

