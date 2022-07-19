Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.63.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,936,386. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

