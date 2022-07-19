Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 48,525 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

