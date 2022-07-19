Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 719 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Water Works Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.