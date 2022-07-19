Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average of $354.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

