Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 16,003 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,003 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

