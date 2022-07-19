Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

