Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,362 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $8,304,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 75.4% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWO opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

