Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

