Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $862.14. The company has a market cap of $747.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.05.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

