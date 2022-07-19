Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,031 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5 %

PLD stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

