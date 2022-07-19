Whittier Trust Co. Sells 117 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

TRV stock opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

