Whittier Trust Co. Sells 169 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

