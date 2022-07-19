Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,226 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.48% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

CWI opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

