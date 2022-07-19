Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

