Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $140,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $4,386,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.