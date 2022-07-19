Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

WYNN stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

