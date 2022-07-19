Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

