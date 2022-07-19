Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.92 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 217.81% and a negative return on equity of 258.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

