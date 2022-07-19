Xylem Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Xylem in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xylem Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XYL. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

XYL opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.