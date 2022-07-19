Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.19. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.