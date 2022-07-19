Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.80. Yunji has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.50.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

Yunji Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.