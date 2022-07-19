Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 17,764 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

