Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,742,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,472,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 13,018.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

