Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %

ZION opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

