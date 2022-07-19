Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $8,671,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $512.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.62. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

