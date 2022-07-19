Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Zumiez worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Zumiez by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $512.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.