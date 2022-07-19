Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 243,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 200,458 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Health

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

