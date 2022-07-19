Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $116,000 Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alector were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.14. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

