Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $79,000 Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 356,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.73%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.