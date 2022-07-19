Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $887.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

