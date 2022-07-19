Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $108,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

