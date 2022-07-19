Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of KRTX opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,040 shares of company stock worth $3,189,728. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.