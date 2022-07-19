Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

IBCP opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $409.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Independent Bank to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.