Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,033 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 132,356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,760 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

