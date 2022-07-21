1,188 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

