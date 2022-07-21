254 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRU opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

