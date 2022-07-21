473 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $356.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.00. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

