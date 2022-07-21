Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

