Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.