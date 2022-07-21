Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $456.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.05 and a 200-day moving average of $512.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

