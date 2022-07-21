Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 243,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.