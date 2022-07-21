Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,487,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Ashland Global

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Ashland Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.