AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.59) to £110 ($131.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($119.55) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

