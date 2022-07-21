Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,296 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 2,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.93.

IQV opened at $220.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.90 and its 200 day moving average is $225.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

