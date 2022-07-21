Atria Investments LLC Buys 8,808 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

VOX opened at $100.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.63.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

