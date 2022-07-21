Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

