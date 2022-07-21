Atria Investments LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 712,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 539,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 447,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $157.72 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $143.65 and a 52-week high of $205.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

